Islamabad: Luxury vehicles of Prime Minister house will be auctioned on September 17 in Islamabad.

The present government has decided to sale of luxurious vehicles of the Prime Minister House under the austerity drive of the new government.

A list of the luxury vehicles has been prepared to be sold during an auction set for September 17 at the PM House.

The decision was taken under the austerity drive, initiated by the new government in the country.