PM house’s buffaloes to be auctioned after vehicles

Islamabad: After the auction of vehicle, Prime Minister Imran Khan has determined to auction buffaloes. PM Imran Khan announced to put an end to cattle farm established in PM house, reported Aaj News.

Naeem Ul Haq has also confirmed the news of buffaloes’ auction in a tweet.

These buffaloes were bought by the previous government, so that Nawaz Sharif and his family can drink pure milk.

The price of one buffalo, belonging to the best Neeli Ravi breed of Pakistan is Rs 2 lakh. Staff comprised of four people assigned to look after them and supply milk.

PTI’s senior leader Faisal Javed said that PM house soon turned into University, thanks to Imran Khan for taking this step.

Caretaker staff of buffaloes told that monthly 25 thousand spend on their food. Each buffalo gives 10 to 12 kg milk daily which was used in PM’s kitchen.