Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) has given immunity from permanent appearance to Prime Minister Imran Khan in PTV and Parliament attack case.

Application for immunity from Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Ejaz Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Aleem Khan, Saifullah Niazi and Raja Khurram Nawaz was also accepted by the court.

The court adjourned the case till first of next month.

Anti Terrorist Court judge Kousar Abbas Zaidi heard the case.