PM felicitates Saudi Arabia on their national day

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Saudi King and Saudi people on behalf of government and people of Pakistan on their national Day, reported Aaj News.

PM Imran Khan’s messages reads, “Development and progress as well as stability in Saudi Arabia is the heartfelt sentiment of every Pakistani.”

“Saudi Arabia has always assisted Pakistan in every hour of need. The people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are intertwined in deep bonds of religion and fraternity,” added PM.

The Prime Minister said strength of Saudi Arabia is strength of Islamic World.

Imran Khan referred his recent visit to the Saudi Arabia and said, “It has started a new chapter in bilateral relations whose positive impacts will be felt across the region.”

The Prime Minister said Pakistani government and people value their relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister also expressed good wishes for Khadimain al-Haramayn al-Sharifayn, crown prince Muhammad bin Salman and other members of royal family.

Eighty-eighth Saudi National Day is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia today, on Sunday.