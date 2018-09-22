PM expresses disappointment over arrogant, negative response of India

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed disappointment over the arrogant and negative response of India to his call for resumption of peace dialogue.
In a tweet today, he said that all his life he has come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2018