PM directs to formulate plan for undertaking water schemes in major cities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Ministry of Water Resources and Planning Division to formulate a comprehensive plan for undertaking urban water schemes in all major cities on priority basis.

Chairing a briefing on Ministry of Water Resources in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the plan must be formulated in coordination with provincial governments with delineated timelines.

The Prime Minister directed that federal and Punjab government should immediately start water supply schemes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi respectively.

He said a comprehensive plan along with a legislative framework should be worked out for ensuring maximum utilization of the surface water and reversing the existing trend of unabated pumping of groundwater.

The Prime Minister was informed that the current water storage capacity of around 13.7 million acre feet is far below the international standards and needs to be enhanced on priority basis.

He was also briefed about the progress on various development projects and construction of small, medium and large dams.

Discussing the obstacles in construction of Dasu dam, the Prime Minister directed that the issue of acquisition of land and settlement with its affectees should be resolved on priority basis in consultation with government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and taking into account legitimate demands of the affectees.