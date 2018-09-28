PM directs to complete Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project in time

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to complete Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project and Swat Motorway in time.

He gave these directions during his meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in Peshawar on Friday.

The Prime Minister said all projects should be completed within the stipulated time and with utmost transparency.

He also directed to take more steps for the promotion of tourism in the province. He said setting up of hospitals’ boards and administrative reforms in the health sector should be completed at the earliest.

Imran Khan asked the provincial government to launch an anti-encroachment drive in the province on the pattern of the same being spearheaded by the federal government in Islamabad.

He said the KP government should vigorously support the national cleanliness drive. The Prime Minister was briefed about the ongoing projects in the province.