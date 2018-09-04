ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Petroleum Division to chalk out a comprehensive plan for checking gas theft causing a loss of 50 billion to the national exchequer annually. He issued these directives while presiding over a briefing in Islamabad today.

Additional Secretary Incharge Petroleum Division Mian Asad Hayaud Din briefed the Prime Minister, in detail, about the existing demand and supply in the oil and gas sector.

The Prime Minister was also apprised about the progress into construction and operationalization of TAPI and Pak-Iran gas pipeline along with other significant projects in the pipeline to meet growing energy needs.

The Secretary also highlighted various issues including the issue of rationalization of gas sale prices, recovery of receivables, non implementation and frequent altering of policies resulting in erosion of the investors’ confidence and non-awarding of exploration blocks during the last five years.

The Prime Minister directed that a comprehensive plan of action with delineated timelines should be submitted at the earliest to address various issues of the oil and gas sector.