PM constitutes 18-member Economic Advisory Council

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted an 18-member Economic Advisory Council to ensure the availability of best possible professional advice to the government, reported Radio Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan shall chair the Economic Advisory Council.

The Council will help to optimise and synergise the formulation and implementation of economic and financial policies of the government.

It comprises some of the most learned and well-respected experts, academics and practitioners of the field who are currently serving in, or have rich experience with, amongst the most advanced academic institutions and other specialised organisations in Pakistan and abroad.

Out of these 18 members, seven belong to government while eleven are from the private sector.

The private sector members include Dr Farrukh lqbal, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Dr ljaz Nabi, Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri, Dr Asad Zaman, Dr Naved Hamid, Syed Salim Raza, Sakib Sherani, Dr Atif R. Mian, Dr Asim ljaz Khawaja, and Dr lmran Rasul.

Official members are Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Minister for Planning and Development, Secretary of the Finance Division, Governor State Bank, Adviser on Institutional Reforms, Adviser on Commerce and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission.