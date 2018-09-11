PM chairs high level meeting about merger of tribal areas with KP

ISLAMABAD: Chairing a high level meeting about merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said the federal government will provide resources more than required for development of erstwhile FATA.

He said the federal government will play its role to get a development package for these areas in the National Finance Commission Award as well.

The Prime Minister said efforts will be made to improve health and education facilities, especially girls’ schools in the tribal areas.

He said a strategy should be devised to provide speedy and inexpensive justice. He directed to enforce local government system in erstwhile tribal areas in line with suggestions and decisions of the people for the development of the tribal belt.

Imran Khan said no individual should be made jobless as a result of new administrative measures. He said quota reserved for tribal people in schools, colleges, and universities should not be affected in any way.

He said more job opportunities will be created for the youth of these areas.

The Prime Minister said consultation with tribal people will be ensured while implementing new system in the area. The new system will be implemented keeping in view customs and traditions of the tribal people.

The meeting also reviewed the progress, legal and administrative measures taken so far towards the merger of erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.