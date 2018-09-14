PM assures protection to civil servants against political interference

Prime Minister Imran Khan has held an assurance to civil servants that they will be protected from political interference and merit will be ensured in appointments.

He was addressing civil servants in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister pointed out that political interference over the years degenerated our bureaucracy which was in the era of 60s considered as a pride of the country. He assured that past prestige of the civil service will be restored.

The Prime Minister urged civil servants to fully support the ambitious reforms agenda of the government as it is aimed at securing the future of our young generations.

Imran Khan said reforms will also be introduced in the civil service and adviser Ishrat Hussain has been entrusted the responsibility towards that end.