Peace in South Asia can be attained with the settlement of the Kashmir dispute: FM

New York: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute hinders the realization of the goal for durable peace between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the 73rd meeting of United Nations General Assembly in New York, he said there can be no lasting peace in South Asia without a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute based on the UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister said, Kashmir remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council and a blot on the conscience of humanity over the past seventy years.

He said, “People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have continued the struggle for their right of self-determination in the face of the worst oppression and gross violations of their fundamental human rights by the Indian occupation forces.”

“Pakistan has welcomed the recently released report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Kashmir which has lifted the veil from decades of obfuscation and chronicles the massive ongoing violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.” he added.

The Foreign Minister called for early institution of a Commission of Inquiry under UN auspices to investigate and fix responsibility.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan desired good relations with India, but New Delhi repeatedly suspended dialogue with Islamabad on flimsy grounds. The Foreign Minister said, “Dialogue is the only way to address long-standing issues, including Kashmir, that have long bedeviled South Asia, and prevented the region from realizing its true potential.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan faced terrorism that was financed, facilitated and orchestrated by our eastern neighbour.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the detained Indian Naval officer, Commander Kulbhushan Yadav has also confessed that he, on the instructions of his government, financed, planned and executed acts of terrorism and violence in Pakistan.

“Pakistan will never forget the terrorist attack on Samjhauta Express in India carrying innocent Pakistanis and now its confessed perpetrators are being allowed to walk free.”

He said the government is keen to pursue a policy of partnerships for peace, security and prosperity in our immediate neighbourhood and rest of the world.

On Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said there is no military solution to the Afghan issue and a negotiated settlement has assumed urgency in the face of growing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan.

He said, “Pakistan will continue to lend its support to an Afghan owned and Afghan led process of peace and reconciliation. ”

Addressing UN General Assembly, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj again fell short in her attempt to defend her country’s gross human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She also failed to defend India’s continuous Line of Control violations and its role in fomenting terrorist activities inside Pakistan that led to arrest of Indian Navy serving officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav. As usual, she blamed Pakistan for all ills and even could not justify India’s abrupt backtracking from peace talks with Pakistan.