Pakistan,UAE share unique relationship premised on historical ties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan and United Arab Emirates share unique relationship premised on historical, cultural and economic ties.

He was talking to the media delegation of UAE in Islamabad today.

The Minister said Pakistan would like to further enhance co-operation and collaboration between the two countries in areas mutually beneficial to their people.

Information Minister said that forging cordial relations with UAE was the top priority of the Government.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain reiterated that Pakistanis are a resilient nation and would surmount all the challenges through impregnated unity and collective will.

Highlighting the priorities of government, Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted 15 task forces to take the country out of myriads of issues and challenges, including energy, environment and economy.

Responding to a question,the Minister said in modern times,peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is in the interest of the entire region.

The Minister said Pakistan will take two steps ahead if India moves one step for peace.

Responding to another query, he said Pakistan enjoyed warm relations with all brethren Muslim countries of the Gulf Region.