Pakistan’s support taken to conceal Modi’s corruption

Dehli: The aggressive and bellicose statement of Indian army and the allegations of Indian government against Pakistan are strategies to lift Indian public’s attention. Anti-Pakistan propaganda has begun to save Modi from resignation over corruption and to strengthen their opposition in election.

The negative response of Indian government to Pakistan’s call for resumption of peace dialogue, shocked the world. Indian Government changed their behavior suddenly and ran away from negotiation, have raised many questions.

One reason of it is Narendra Modi’s corruption case of 2016 Rafale jet deal. The charge against him came after French ex-President Francois Hollande said Modi asked Paris to pick an Indian billionaire as partner in the deal. In such circumstances, threatening Pakistan can be a way to escape.

The second reason is upcoming election in India. Indian officials believe that improving relation with Pakistan would hurt the sentiments Indian extremists and eventually affects Modi’s vote bank. BJP always won election on the card of anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim.

Another major reason could be the meeting of UN General Assembly, where India will try to blame Pakistan to hide cruelty of Indian forces in Kashmir.