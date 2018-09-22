Pakistanis highlight the biggest blunder in this Indian film

Web Desk: Research on the obvious facts is an integral thing in every field to avoid becoming a joke for others. Making movies needs intense research too because certain facts might get noticed.

A recent movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty presented some wrong facts in the movie and criticized by the Pakistanis.

Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers. pic.twitter.com/vCeff7GYSj — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) September 18, 2018

A Pakistani computer scientist and academic Umar Saif tweeted out the mistake along with the snippet of the movie. His post reads, “Arfa technology park making waves beyond orders. P.S Bollywood needs better script writers.”

A scene in the movie Genius shows Pakistan’s popular Arfa technology park, which is an IT building, shown as Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The movie clip has created quite a buzz on social media, with many trolling Bollywood for getting basic facts wrong.

Have a look how Pakistanis trolled this movie scene

Arfa Karim Tower, Lahore being shown as ISI headquarters in Islamabad.

How hard is it to Google huh???

Hadd hogayi https://t.co/w7tqnjBJi7 — Ahaz Makhdoom (@ABSMakhdoom) September 18, 2018

So Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park got the headquarters of ISI too. Lmao! — Muhammad Arshad Mukhtar (@Muhamma07815324) September 18, 2018

More funnier is that the building is shown to be in Islamabad, its not the script writer but the movie editor that is responsible for such obvious blunder. — Yasir Wattoo (@yesir786) September 18, 2018

Thats not ISI Headquarters, and thats NOT even Islamabad Come in India, you’re better than this, at least i Believe — اسد الرحمن (@AsadRehman_) September 18, 2018

Sir congrats on your promotion clearly shows your positive role in our society has made them labelled you this. — Aisha (@AishaAnwr) September 18, 2018

Ha ha.

Sir, congratulations on becoming ISI Chief. — Zeshanawan_ (@Zeshanawan03) September 18, 2018

So all this time we’ve been living in Islamabad? Thanks for correcting our geography #Bollywood https://t.co/NKfw2oQXs4 — Areej M (@amehdij) September 18, 2018