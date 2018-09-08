Pakistani pop singer asks security officers to respect locals

Web Desk: One of the well-known pop singer of Pakistan Fakhr-e-Alam recently had a noisy arguement with security forces in Karachi after police forces hit his car.

Using his Twitter account, Fakr-e-Alam shared a picture of police vehicle’s number plate and wrote, “I was just hit from behind, in Clifton, by this police mobile. Their initial reaction was to harass me by sending a guard with a weapon to ask me to move from the way. When I got off from my car, the officer in the lead vehicle ran away and the rest of the officers refused to name him for me.”

I was just hit from behind in Clifton by this police mobile…their initial reaction was to harass me till by sending a guard with a weapon to move away. When I got off the officer in the lead vehicle ran away and this police mobile that hit me refused to give me name of officer. pic.twitter.com/CthKdFKzUR — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 6, 2018

“I would kindly request the officer’s name to be disclosed. I want to know whose protocol it was or who he was escorting, or if the officer was on duty,” the pop singer continued.

I would kindly request that the officer name be disclosed. Whose protocol mobile is this and was it on duty for the officer or for escorting someone from school. I stopped the mobile for 30 minutes sadly had it been someone else they would have man handled him. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 6, 2018

In his series of tweet, he posted, “We respect your security if you are on a sensitive job but is the life and property of ordinary citizens of no value? By all means, protect yourselves but don’t humiliate citizens and don’t damage our properties.”

This cannot go unchecked. We respect your security if you are on a sensitive job but is the life and property of ordinary citizens of NO value. By all means protect yourselves but don’t humiliate citizens and don’t damage our properties. Whose protocol was this? — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 6, 2018

I am still hoping that the officer whose police escort hit my car would at least have the courtesy to disclose his identity and own up to this. It’s the civil thing to do. The driver & security people I have no problems with. They only know how to follow orders. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 6, 2018