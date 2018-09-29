Pakistani players bag 3 titles in Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD: Young Pakistani squash players brought laurels to the country by winning three gold and 01 silver medals during Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship held in Chennai India on Saturday.

In the Under 15 category Muhammad Hamza outclassed Arnav Sareen from India in straight sets (11-6, 11-9 and 11-9) winning the gold medal.

In the Under 17 category, Haris Qasim won gold medal by defeating Amir Azhar from Malaysia with game score 10/12, 8/11, 11/9, 11/5, 11/9.

The third gold medal was clinched by Abbas Zeb in the Under 19 category when he defeated Chung Yat Long (Hongkong) with the game score 11/4, 11/3, 11/4.

Young Anas Ali Shah put up a good fight against Indian Yuvraj Wadhwani but lost the closely fought match with the game score 11-13, 5-11, 11-6, 10-12 earning him the silver medal in the Under 13 category.—INP