Pakistani movies, dramas to screen in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to screen movies and TV dramas of both countries in order to promote cultural ties and allow actors to become popular in other countries.

The agreement has finalized between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary and his Saudi counterpart Dr Awad Saleh last week in Islamabad.

Information Minister’s official said, “Pakistan signed cultural agreement with Islamic countries in the past, hoping that the recent one will be fruitful.”

“We are already tied in religious, cultural and societal relations with Saudi Arabia, this move will hopefully bring the two countries closer.”