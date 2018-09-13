Pakistani film ‘Indus blues’ nominated for RIFFA

Web Desk: Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ that is based on the struggle of Pakistani folk artists, is nominated for Regina International Film Festival & Awards (RIFFA).

The news was announced on film’s official Facebook page. the page shared a picture with caption, “A moment of pride for the entire Indus Blues team. The film gets nominated for the best Documentary Film at the prestigious Regina International Film Festival (RIFFA).

The documentary was written by Haroon Riaz and directed by Jawad Sharif. It is about struggle of Pakistani folk artists to keep a fading art form alive whole reminding the world what they are about to lose.

The tagline of the documentary is, “The forgotten music of Pakistan.”