Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to martyrs of 1965 war

ISLAMABAD: With the nation celebrating Defence and Martyrs Day on Thursday to pay tributes to martyrs of the 1965 war, Pakistani cricketers also took to social media to post their messages.

Former Pakistan captain and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik paid tribute to the martyrs with a simple tweet.While all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez saluted the martyrs of the nation with a “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Hasan Ali posted a picture of the martyrs of the 1965 war.Bowler Wahab Riaz tweeted, “There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan, Private news channel reported.

“Wicket-keeper Adnan Akmal also posted a message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in his message to the nation said, due to the sacrifices made by the Pakistan army there is peace in the Tirah valley.

He added, he himself belongs to the valley and he is thankful that terrorism has been eliminated from there. —APP