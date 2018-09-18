Pakistan working for voluntary repatriation of Afghan Refugees: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for voluntary repatriation of Afghan Refugees to their homeland.

Responding to the points of Akhtar Mengal regarding the status of Afghan refugees and Bengalis, the Prime Minister said his party had signed an agreement with BNP-Mengal for the return of these refugees.

He, however, said that under the international convention the refugees cannot be forced to go back to their homeland.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Bengali families have been living in Karachi over the last fifty years.

He said the policy regarding the settlement of Bengali families will be taken after taking inputs from the Parliamentarians.

He said we have to frame a policy for the families who are now settled in Pakistan as it is the matter of human rights and humanity.

Prime Minister said that 1951 Act also stipulates that the children born in the country are citizens of Pakistan.

He said other countries are also following the same principle.