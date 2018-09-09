Pakistan to construct dams through its own resources: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar says the country will construct the dams through its own resources and will not take loans for this purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime minister and the Supreme Court have given guarantees that the funds donated by the nation for the dams would be utilized only for their construction.

To a question, the Chief Justice said lawyers, Bar Councils and Bar Associations will also fully cooperate with him in the fund raising campaign.

The Chief Justice thanked media in dam fund raising campaign and announced donating one hundred thousand rupees for this nobel cause.