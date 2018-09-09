Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack at a public rally in Kabul Sunday evening, resulting in the loss of several precious innocent lives and injury of many others.

“We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray to Almighty Allah for the early recovery of the injured,” says a statement issued by the Foreign Office here Sunday.

“We reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the people and government of Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.—NNI