ISLAMABAD: In a sharp rebuke to Indian army chief’s threatening remarks, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that India was using hate mongering against Pakistan to bail out Prime Minister Narendra Modi following calls for his resignation over a French deal.

The information minister took to Twitter on Saturday to denounce the Indian government after New Delhi pulled out of a planned foreign minister-level meeting in New York and issued an undiplomatic statement resorting to personal attacks against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We reject war mongering by ruling elite of India everyone know Indian Govt strategy is to use hate mongering against Pak basically to bail PM Modi from call for resignation post French jets Rafael deal and divert attention of Indian public from this mega corruption scandal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has said it is ready for war in reaction to the provocative statement issued by the India army chief General Bipin Rawat.

The DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said that Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be perceived as weakness, adding that the Army would not let peace derailed.

Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat had threatened Pakistan of retaliation over the latter’s alleged involvement in the killing of a BSF soldier and policemen in Indian – occupied Kashmir last week.— INP