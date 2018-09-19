Pakistan Railways increases ticket fare for Dam Fund Contribution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to increase Rs.1, Rs.2 and Rs.10 on ticket fare for Economy and Business Class respectively, on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The railway fares have been increased in order to play a vital role in Dam Fund Contribution.

As per details regarding Dam Fund Contribution, an additional amount of Rs.1 shall be charged on the purchase of Economy Class Ticket worth Rs.100 from each passenger and Rs.2 for tickets worth more than Rs.100.

In the same manner, an additional amount of Rs.10 shall be charged on A/C Class ticket.

This surcharge for Dam Fund shall be levied on all tickets, PTOs, Free Privilege Passes, Military Vouchers, E-Ticketing, Computerized Tickets PCTS, BTS and Current Reservations of Pakistan Railways.

The surcharge of Dam Fund shall not be a part of ticket fare but will rather be mentioned below the ticket and the collected amount shall be transferred to Dam Fund on monthly basis.

The amount for Ticket Fare shall not be rounded off due to Dam Fund Charges and the surcharge shall be non-refundable.—INP