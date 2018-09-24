Pakistan, Poland agree to further enhance mutual collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Poland have agreed to further enhance mutual collaboration in various fields with particular focus on defense ties.

This was agreed during a meeting between visiting Polish Air Force Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola and Pakistan Air Force Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan in Islamaabd today.

Both the dignitaries also discussed matters of professional interest.

Chief of Polish Air Force paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

Chief of Polish Air Force lauded the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan acknowledged the key role played by pioneering Polish officers in the development and modernization of PAF in its early years.