Pakistan opens window for talks: Indian HC

Kolkata: Indian High Commissioner (Indian HC) to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, has said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened a window for talks.

Addressing a ceremony in Kolkata, he said, “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan had held conversation over phone which was very positive.”

He said ceasefire at the border is necessary for bilateral conversation to begin.

The Indian High Commissioner was of the view that enhanced bilateral trade can play a key role in better relations between the two countries.