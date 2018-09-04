Pakistan making sincere efforts for regional peace & stability: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is making untiring and sincere efforts to promote peace and stability in the region given its own serious stakes and security concerns, and not in return for any financial compensation.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal while rejecting reported comments by Deputy Spokesperson of the Afghan Chief Executive Omid Meysam yesterday.

The Foreign Office said improving internal security situation in Afghanistan, which is the source of regional and international terrorist threats, is the exclusive responsibility of Afghanistan and its international partners.

The statement said Pakistan has been whole heartedly supporting these efforts.

It is therefore important to avoid comments which would vitiate the existing positive spirit of cooperation in Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.