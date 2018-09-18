Pakistan, EU to strengthen trade, economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to strengthen their trade and economic ties.

The agreement came at a meeting between National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and a delegation of the European Union in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said Pakistan has greatly overcome terrorism. He said foreign investors are investing in Pakistan.

Asad Qaisar said elimination of corruption and promotion of education are priorities of the government.

He invited the European Union to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The members of the EU delegation said Pakistan and the European Union have common stance on various global issues.