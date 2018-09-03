Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan: Fawad

US plan to give a role to India in Afghanistan is the main cause of differences between Islamabad and Washington.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry in an interview with a national daily.

The Minister said the U.S. is also in a dilemma over the issue of Afghanistan, as there are two schools of thought among Americans whether to leave that country or continue to stay there.

Information Minister said Pakistan wants to have cordial and cooperative relations with all the neighbors, including India, and regional countries.

To a question, he said previous government’s claim of ending electricity loadshedding was incorrect and the PTI government plans to publish a white paper on power loadshedding and corruption.

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a plan to woo overseas Pakistanis for investment in Pakistan. He said they would be facilitated and offered attractive incentives.

The Minister said civilian and military leaderships are on the same page on all issues faced by the country.