Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pak-China friendship has political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan and China.

Addressing a joint news conference along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Islamabad on Saturday, he said Pakistan is eager to collaborate with China on CPEC which is the fastest growing project of One Belt One Road initiative. He said Chinese Foreign Minister has extended an invitation for official bilateral visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan in November and to participate in international Import Export Expo as Chinese guest. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that we made substantive progress on CPEC and reassured visiting Foreign Minister that CPEC has immense importance for Pakistan and it is priority of the government.

He said priorities of our government were discussed in the meeting today including eradication of poverty, job creation and rooting out corruption. He said that he assured that security of Chinese Officials is our priority.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has been fighting terrorism for a long time and we condemn all terrorists activities and our efforts have always been supported by China. He said Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized that China fully supports Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism and acknowledges Pakistan’s sacrifices and urges the international community to appreciate Pakistan’s role in countering terrorism which is a global problem.

He said both the sides have agreed to work together to enhance trade cooperation. He said he conveyed to Wang Yi that Islamabad greatly appreciates the consistent Chinese support to Pakistan at international fora and Pakistan has progressed in many regional initiatives such as SCO mainly due to China’s support.

On this occasion, in his remarks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described his meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi very positive. He said his country desires to further strengthen strategic partnership with Pakistan. He said we will continue cooperation with Pakistan in every field.

He said both countries agreed to advance peace in Afghanistan. He lauded Pakistan’ sacrifices against war on terror.