Pakistan can still win Asia Cup: Mickey Arthur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket coach Mickey Arthur said on Tuesday, Pakistan still has a chance to win Asia Cup.

Talking to a private news channel, Arthur said, “Pakistan will win their last Super Four game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.”

“They will then take revenge for the two losses against India by beating them in the final,” he added.

The coach admitted that the nine-wicket loss at the hands of India on Sunday was the worst defeat of his coaching career in charge of the green shirts.

To a question, Arthur said that “Switch off is a harsh term,” adding, “We could not bring the Indian bowling under pressure with our batting.”

“We needed to take early wickets against India, however we lost the chance due to our fielding,” he added.

Further, he said, “If we had taken early wickets, the situation would have been different.”

Speaking about the Pakistan team, Arthur said, the Pakistan team is young with the most experienced player being Shoaib Malik who has played 270 one-day internationals (ODI), while captain Sarfraz Ahmed has played 94 ODI’s and Mohammad Amir having played 46.

He further said, ‘The team is going through a formation stage and a huge loss such as the one against India has certainly shaken their confidence.”

“The loss of confidence is the reason behind our batting failure,” Arthur said.

Giving an example of Fakhar Zaman Arthur said, “When the Indian bowling starting increasing the pressure on him, he could not start aggressively which led to him only scoring 12 off 31 at the end of the power play.”

On the subject of bowling, Arthur said, it was concerning that the bowlers did not bowl according to plan.

“Our bowling was disappointing and did not have any patience,” he added. -APP