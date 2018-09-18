Pakistan calls for serious peace process in Afghanistan

NEW YORK: At the United Nations, while calling for a serious peace process in Afghanistan, Pakistan has reiterated to actively encourage, support and facilitate all efforts to launch a credible peace process.

Speaking in a debate on Afghanistan at UN Security Council, Pakistan’ Permanent Representative Dr. Maleeha Lodhi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has long advocated a political settlement to bring the long war there to a negotiated end.

She said that Afghanistan is the first country visited by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi last weekend, which is a clear signal of the importance that the new Government attaches to its relations with Afghanistan and its commitment to promote peace and stability in that country.

Ambassador Lodhi said that there are some signs that a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s protracted war may be possible.

She said the principal responsibility for seizing the moment rests on the parties directly involved in the Afghan conflict.

She further said to create an environment for peace talks, all sides should agree on a de-escalation.