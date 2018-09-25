Pakistan calls for increased funding globally for education

NEW YORK: Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, has called for an increase in the funding for education worldwide so that nations move forward.

He was speaking at an international conference, which was organized on the margins of 73rd session of the UN General Assembly by the former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown.

Shafqat Mahmood said getting children into schools is a top priority of the Pakistani government and it would welcome participation by the international development partners.

The Minister also emphasized that financing should be “on budget” using country systems to ensure that there is no fragmented financing of education activities.