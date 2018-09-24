Pakistan believes in relations with US on equality basis: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan believed in relations with United States (US) on equality basis.

He was addressing First Pak-US Business Opportunity Conference held at Islamabad on Monday.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan was committed to build strong parliamentary links with US, neighboring countries and entire region for enhance cooperation on economic front.

He assured that he will discuss the problems confronted by the business community with Minister for Finance and Minister for Commerce for their resolution.

The Speaker said that it has been widely acknowledged that National prosperity, sustainable development and quality of life of a common man heavily depends on the business fraternity working side by side with Government for bringing about a positive change and strengthening the economy.

He said that despite all challenges the Business Community of Pakistan has significantly contributed to the social-economic development of the country. He said that all the developmental challenges and national issues can be adequately tackled by taking an inclusive approach.

The Speaker said that due to flawed economic policies, political instability, chaos and horrific wave of terrorism the national economy badly affected. “The terror hit areas of the country especially province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa it was never easy to carry out routine business activity” he added.

He said that despite of all challenges the country had managed to a significant breakthrough on economic and political front as well as against the terrorism. He said that the confidence of civilian leadership put in the efforts of our security forces, the war on terror had borne fruits and the business environment was reasonable more conducive for local and international investment.

Asad Qaiser said that due to changes in global economic landscape the centre of gravity of world economy has shifted to emerging economies growing at a much faster pace.

He said that encouraging regional integration and connectivity is one of the key pillars of Pakistan’s policy and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the most promising element of this policy.

He said that CPEC will help to end power outages in Pakistan and ensure connectivity between China, South Asia and Central Asia. He expressed his optimism that CPEC will open new vistas of development for Pakistan and entire region.

The Speaker said that despite tensed relations between Pakistan and United States, it was encouraging sign that the volume of trade between the two countries had touched new height.

He said that textile, tourism and agriculture industry have a huge untapped potential. He invited the US investors to invest in Pakistan and assured all kind of facilitations and support to them. He hoped that bilateral business and investment ventures would help in the betterment of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He urged upon the business chambers to play role of well established communications channel between the Government and business community for broader interest of the country.—INP