Pakistan bat against India in Asia Cup match

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the high-profile Asia Cup Group A match in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan kept the same team which beat Hong Kong in the first match in Dubai on Sunday while India returned to full strength after resting key players in their 26 run win over Hong Kong.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Hardik Pandya replaced Khaleel Ahmed and Sharadul Thakur.

This is the first match between the arch-rivals since the Champions Trophy final in London in June last year.

Both teams have already qualified for the Super Four Stages. Bangladesh and Afghanistan also reached the second round from Group B.

Teams:

India: Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari