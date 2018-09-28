Pakistan accords highest priority to nuclear security: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan accords the highest priority to nuclear security.

He said this in a statement issued after a five-day International Training Course on Regulatory Authorization for Nuclear Security during the Lifetime Stages of Nuclear Facilities, which concluded on Friday.

Pakistan Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency organized the course.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan’s national nuclear security architecture has evolved over the years and is at par with international standards.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has developed significant capacity of its institutions for imparting nuclear security training to domestic and international participants.

Participants from different countries including Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Thailand underwent training along with trainees from Pakistan.