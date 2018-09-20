Pak, UAE vows to further strengthen economic cooperation

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan here on Wednesday night.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, expressed satisfaction over the current level of mutual cooperation and wowed to further enhance their cooperative ties.

The both sides expressed satisfaction over the commonality and convergence of views on issues of regional and global importance.Ways and means to further strengthen economic cooperation and increasing investments were also discussed.

The prime minister was aided by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Moazzam Ahmed Khan.—APP