Pak-China top military brass discussed regional security environment

BEIJING: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and met PLA Chief Gen Han Weiguo. Both commanders discussed regional security environment, security of CPEC and bilateral security cooperation.

PLA Chief appreciated and acknowledged high professional standing of Pak Army displayed while combating terrorism. He also appreciated high degree of security being provided to CPEC by Pakistan Army. Chinese Gen expressed his keen desire to benefit from Pakistan Army’s combat experience and also expand bilateral cooperation.

COAS thanked his counterpart for hosting him. COAS expressed that both armies have history of cooperation and there are vast avenues for further enhancing the same. Earlier, upon arrival at PLA HQ, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was presented guard of honour. Tomorrow, COAS is scheduled to meet Vice Chairman Central Military Commission (CMC), Gen Zhang Youxia.