Over 100 luxury cars of PM’s House to be auctioned today

One hundred two luxury cars of Prime Minister’s House are being auctioned today, under the austerity campaign of PTI government.

According to reports, the fleet for auction includes twenty seven bullet-proof vehicles, several latest models of non-protected cars as well as vintage models.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first official address to the nation had emphasized on cutting government expenditure. Auction of PM House vehicles is just another cost-cutting initiative promise by the PM.

The cars will be sold to those who have the highest bid.