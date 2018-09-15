Only 1pc overseas Pakistanis registered themselves in 15 days: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Only one percent overseas Pakistanis have registered themselves in 15 days through i-voting, according to the details released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday.

According to data released by the ECP, as many as 6,319 overseas Pakistanis have registered themselves as voters for internet voting for October 14 by-elections, while so far 9,965 expatriate Pakistanis accessed the Overseas System through the internet and created their accounts.

The ECP further said that as many as 364 complaints have been received regarding the internet voting registration.

The ECP spokesperson said that the number of overseas Pakistanis in electoral list of 37 constituencies is more than 5,20,000.

It is pertinent here to mention that the ECP had on Friday extended the date for registration of overseas Pakistani voters from September 15 to September 17.

The overseas Pakistanis had been asked to register themselves as voters by due date for having right of vote in by-polls in 37 constituencies on October 14.

An ECP official said that a letter had been written to Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary to direct the Pakistani missions abroad to educate overseas Pakistanis regarding registration process and right of their vote in by-elections in their respective constituencies.

He said that the ECP will deliver stipulated time voting passport to overseas Pakistanis to avail the opportunity of i-voting for casting their vote in the by-elections.

The official added the commission will generate voting passport system for registered overseas Pakistanis on October 14 and all eligible voters can cast their vote during Pakistan Standard Time from 8am to 6pm on polling day. —NNI