One dead, 17 kidnapped in new militia raid in DR Congo

BENI: One person was killed and 17 were kidnapped in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo late Monday in a raid blamed on a notorious Ugandan militia accused of a massacre in a regional city two days earlier, sources said.

The new attack took place in the town of Oicha, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Beni, where 21 people were killed on Saturday by men wielding machetes and firing guns.

The authorities are blaming both attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

In addition to the deaths and abductions in Ocha, four houses were burned down and chickens and goats taken away, local administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP, told AFP.

“The situation in Oicha is paralysed,” Kibwana said, explaining that most shops and schools were closed.

The provinces of North and South Kivu lie in a border region that has been prey to war and lower-level conflict since 1994.–AFP