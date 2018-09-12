Nine killed, three injured in Dera Adamkhel mine explosion: DC

KOHAT: At least nine persons were killed and three others injured during powerful blast at coal mine in Dara Ademkhel here on Wednesday as rescue operation has been completed.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Khalid Ilyas told reporters that nine bodies were recovered from the site and three others injured were shifted to hospital following a blast inside a coal mine at Akorwall area in Dara Adamkhel.

He said all victims belonged to Shangla district.

The dead bodies identified are Umar Hassan son of Sher Alam, Umarzada son of Gul Jibran, Nazir Muhammad son of Bakht Kamal, Farman Ali son of Badshah Khan, Khalil Khan son of Gul Firdus, Wazir Khan son of Taj Muhammad, Hazrat Ali son of Shamsur Rehman, Qadeem Gul son of Guljran Khan and Farman son of Khanzada.

The injured area Hassan Zada son of Amardash Khan, Syed Rasool son of Bakht Amin and Bakht Munir son of Usman Ghani.

All the victims belonged to Shangla district where their bodies are being shifted to their native areas. —APP