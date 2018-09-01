New LB system aimed at empowering at grass root level: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Saturday said that new system of local bodies in Punjab will be aimed at trickling down the empowerment at grass root level.

Presiding over a high-level follow up meeting here, he said that during last 10 years local bodies remained suspended due to wrong intentions of the then rulers who did not want to leave even a single power.

The senior minister said that present government has great commitment to the local bodies institutions and due to its importance so far 4 meetings have been presided over by him in one week.

He said that it is crystal clear that as per the manifesto of PTI and vision of Imran Khan no development fund would be given to any MNA or MPA.

He asked the officers of Local Bodies Department to prepare recommendations on the pattern of Local Bodies Commission for establishing set up for the strict monitoring of new representatives and their developmental work. —NNI