Never too young for cardiovascular disease

Web Desk: People in the age-group of 30 to 50 years suffer fatal heart attacks. Many of the people die of heart attack at less than 35 years of age. Therefore the disease must be taken seriously.

Here are some questions that must be concerned.

Why do young people suffer from heart attacks?

The major causes of premature heart attacks are tobacco, genetic, unhealthy food habits leading to high cholesterol levels and lack of physical exercise. Also use of steroids for body-building, the indiscriminate use of painkillers and drug abuse are some of the reasons.

Connection of stress and heart attacks

In the era, people suffer from high levels of physical and mental stress, especially the young, who have highly-competitive jobs. The combination of stress and fear increase the risk of heart failure.

Clinical causes of heart attack

Sudden cardiac death can be caused by stress. An inherited condition can lead to the thickening of heart muscles. Other causes abnormal heartbeats, abnormalities in the coronary artery, Long QT Syndrome and Brugada Syndrome.

How to identify the disease in younger patients?

If you have been diagnosed with hypertension or diabetes or if you’re a chronic smoker, then you should have a heart check-up done at least once a year. Consult a doctor if you suffer from chest pains accompanied by breathlessness and profuse sweating.

High blood pressure can also develop the disease in young. An increase of 20 mm Hg in systolic BP or 10 mm Hg in diastolic BP increases the risk by 33 per cent. Therefore every person over the age of 18 should have his or her blood pressure measured regularly.

Silent heart attack

A person can also suffer a silent heart attack. Such an attack is only picked up when the person comes in for a routine electrocardiogram (ECG).

What do to after suffering a heart attack?