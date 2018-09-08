NEC reviews implementation status of FATF Action Plan

A meeting of National Executive Committee was held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The meeting discussed policy and implementation matters of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism regime.

It also discussed and reviewed progress of the relevant stakeholders in these areas, especially implementation status of FATF Action Plan.

During the discussion, the Finance Minister emphasized to put more efforts to meet the compliance of AML and CFT regime with international standards.