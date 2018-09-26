Nawaz Sharif’s release not outcome of any deal: Shehbaz

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif clarified that the release of his brother, Nawaz Sharif, from Adiala jail was not the outcome of any deal.

Speaking to the executive body of parliamentary reporters, he said that his party will resist ‘selective accountability’ and the release of former premier was not conditioned with any deal.

He stated that the option of vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan is well before time and “for now the country needs stability.”

Former chief minister Punjab stressed on the need of moving forward together when the country is going through a challenging period.

The PML-N leader shared that the Opposition wishes to stay integrated for Pakistan, “there was a divided Opposition lately, however, we are one now.”

Commenting that the difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, he emphasized that everyone is united on national issues.—NNI