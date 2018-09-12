Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar released on parole to attend Kulsoom’s funeral

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar have been released on parole from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who passed away in London on Tuesday.

After their release, the three reached Jati Umra in Lahore which has been declared a sub-jail by Punjab interior ministry.

Initially, they have been released on parole for twelve hours but the duration can be extended later by the Punjab Government.

The former premier’s wife passed away at the age of 68, after months in a coma. She was diagnosed with lymphoma last year.