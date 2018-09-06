Nation, Armed forces united for country’s defense, dignity & sovereignty: Fawad

In a message on Defense and Martyrs day, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said this day reminds a lesson to the enemies that the armed forces and Pakistani nation were, are and will stay united for the sake of country’s defense, progress, dignity and sovereignty.

He said today we will also have to reaffirm our resolve to make Pakistan welfare and impregnable power whilst emulating the spirit of September war.

He said our martyrs are our pride who in the September war forced the enemy far bigger in size to retreat. With the spirit to embrace martyrdom, they defended the country.

The Information Minister said there is also message for the international community that dream of durable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute.