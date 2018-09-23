Narendra Modi stuck in new scandal of corruption

Dehli: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stuck in a new scandal of corruption. He is accused of purchasing 36 Rafale aircraft from France, reported Aaj News.

The charge against him came after French ex-President Francois Hollande said Mode asked Paris to pick an Indian billionaire as partner in the deal.

After the news broke, Mode is facing calls for his resignation.

Leader of opposition party Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi is corrupt. He dealt with France to escape Ambani.”

“Former French president calls our PM a thief… What is staggering is that the Prime Minister is still silent on it. Not a single word from him… It is very important for the prime minister now to either accept Mr Hollande’s statement or state that Mr Hollande is lying and tell what the truth is,” Gandhi added.